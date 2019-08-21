We’re back.
Beginning today and moving forward, sports coverage will once again be handled at the Council Bluffs Nonpareil by Nonpareil staff.
While a sports section has always appeared in these pages, for the last 10 years the Nonpareil has counted on the Omaha World-Herald to provide content and design.
That agreement has ended, and sports coverage has returned across the river to Council Bluffs.
Patrick Donohue, who will serve as The Nonpareil’s new sports editor, is looking forward to his role. He covered southwest Iowa sports for eight years before joining the news staff two years ago at the Nonpareil as special sections editor.
“I started as a sports reporter at The Nonpareil fresh out of college, and the experience was enjoyable and rewarding,” Donohue said. “I can’t wait to get back. Southwest Iowa has so much talent across so many sports. I’m looking forward to getting reacquainted with everyone and sharing some tremendous stories.”
Donohue is a graduate of Omaha Skutt Catholic High School and earned a degree from Creighton University.
With sports back at the Nonpareil, the primary emphasis will be right here in the metro: Council Bluffs. There are six high schools in this city and a junior college down the street, Iowa Western, that has turned itself into an athletic powerhouse. We don’t have to look far to find local stories that the public will appreciate.
The nationally ranked Iowa Western football team kicks off its season Thursday. The following week, high school sports begin, highlighted by Week 1 of football on Thursday and Friday. The season starts soon.
“I can’t wait,” Donohue said.
Donohue can be reached at pat.donohue@nonpareilonline.com.
