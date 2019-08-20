SHENANDOAH — Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District Rep. Cindy Axne heard it and saw it all on her own.
Axne stopped at Shenandoah’s George Jay Drug Aug. 14 as part of a tour of her district. The pharmacy shelves were bare as the longstanding pharmacy recently closed that portion of the business.
“PBMs take money from pharmacies,” said Kim Burns, an employee at George Jay. “And we barely make enough money for the cost of the medications.
Burns was referring to pharmacy benefit manager, a company that handles prescription programs in health plans. PBMs pay prescription drug claims.
Burns said fees like that are what has hurt small town, independent pharmacies.
“Mail-order, the Walmarts, the Hy-Vees, they get the bigger discounts,” she said.
George Jay’s last pharmacy day was Aug. 3 as it transferred all of its pharmacy customers’ accounts to Hy-Vee for those who wanted transferred there.
“This place is an icon for Shenandoah,” Burns said about George Jay, noting its start in 1888. George Jay continues to sell over-the-counter medications, gift cards and gifts.
Axne said what has happened at George Jay is just an example of the challenge of rural America, and Iowa, which dominates her district.
“The systems we have are really hurting the country,” she said. “The economic structure of this country has changed so much.”
President Donald Trump’s tariff strategy has been a struggle for Iowa farmers, she said.
In response, earlier this month, China said it would no longer purchase American farm products, including Iowa soybeans, because of the tariffs.
“Agriculture is the backbone of Iowa’s economy. As one of our biggest trading partners, I cannot overstate how devastating this will be to family farmers, Iowans, and our economy,” said Rep. Axne after China’s announcement.
“This is a direct hit to U.S. agriculture and will further exacerbate the financial challenges farmers are facing due to dropping commodity prices and severe flooding. I strongly urge the President to consider the impact on Iowa farmers and families, who are paying the price for these tariffs, and resume negotiations with China.”
China is the fourth largest trading market for both U.S. and Iowa exports, behind Canada, Mexico and Japan.
According to the U.S. Census, China made up $5.6 billion in U.S. farm product exports in 2018.
China is also the world’s leading buyer of soybeans and purchased nearly 60% of U.S. soybean exports in 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Iowa is second in the nation for agricultural exports with $10.3 billion in exports, including $2.7 billion in soybeans.
Axne said she has worked with the Federal Communication Commission to improve its mapping system in order to better identify how many Iowans lack access to broadband.
“Montgomery County is a good example,” she said. “The mapping shows how much connection an area has.” The representative speculated the maps are manipulated that exaggerate an area served, when actually only a few people in the area have connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.