Licenses to pursue Iowa’s world class deer herd go on sale Thursday at more than 700 license sales agents statewide and online at iowadnr.gov.
Resident Iowa hunters may purchase one any deer license for a gun season, one any deer license for archery season and one county specific antlerless deer only license.
The number of county specific license quotas for antlerless deer only has changed for 24 counties — 20 counties quotas increased and four county quotas decreased. Hunters may purchase one antlerless only deer license until Sept. 15, then as many as they want until the season ends or quotas fill.
— Iowa Department of Natural Resources
