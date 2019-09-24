Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation on Sept. 18 for Fremont, Harrison, Mills and Pottawattamie Counties as a result of renewed flooding along the Missouri River.
The governor’s proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Iowa Disaster Case Management program.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program may provide up to $5,000 of assistance, reimbursement and/or vendor voucher, for covered items to households at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.
Application must be made through your local community action office. You may be eligible for repair or replacement of items damaged by storms/flooding. Potential applicants have 45 days — until Nov. 4 — from the date of proclamation to submit a claim.
The Iowa Disaster Case Management program is to address serious needs to overcome disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse conditions.
Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance and referrals. There are no income eligibility requirement for Disaster Case Management and there is no direct financial assistance provide by Disaster Case Management.
Disaster Case Management closes 180 days from the disaster proclamation.
Additionally, individuals affected by the storms/flooding are encouraged to report their damage/losses to their county Emergency Management office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.