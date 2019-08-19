DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff Monday until sunset in honor and remembrance of fallen Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy, Stephanie Schreurs.
Deputy Schreurs, a 24-year veteran with the department, died from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
