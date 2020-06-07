A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
SENATE CONFIRMATIONS
Iowa senators, on their 40th day work day of the 2020 session, confirmed 73 of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments to state posts, boards and commissions by a 49-0 vote.
The Senate agreed to Reynolds’ choice of Scott Marler to direct the state Department of Transportation and approved Chanese Yanney of Sioux City and Kathleen Fehrman of Des Moines to serve on the DOT Commission.
Marler, a 22-year veteran of the DOT, had served as director of the agency’s operations division before Reynolds elevated him to department director last February.
Also Friday, the Iowa Senate confirmed Brooke Axiotis of Des Moines, John Robbins of Iowa Falls and Georgia Van Gundy to serve as members of the state Board of Education.
Senators also confirmed James Halverson for another term on the City Development Board.
Members of the Senate State Government Committee forwarded the names of three nominees — Mary Junge of Cedar Rapids to the Iowa Lottery Authority Board and Lance Horbach of Tama and Daryl Olsen of Audubon to the state Racing and Gaming Commission — to be placed on the Senate debate calendar for confirmation consideration.
HEMP, HEMP, HOORAY
The Iowa Senate voted 48-1 to send Reynolds legislation that would allow Iowa farmers to grow industrial hemp.
The product could be used to manufacture, sale or transport consumable CBD (cannabidiol) products believed to have health and other benefits.
House File 2581 allows consumable products with no more than 3% THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive component of marijuana — but creates a criminal penalty and fine if the products are inhaled or smoked. The crime is a serious misdemeanor with a fine ranging from $500 to $2,500.
Along with farmers, backers said the bill would clear up a gray area in state law concerning the sale of CBD by retail establishments. The federal government cleared the way for hemp production to resume in Iowa when the 2018 farm bill removed it from the controlled substance act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.