State Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa, R-Council Bluffs, has introduced a bill that would utilize the fee for a special Iowa license plate for much-needed flood relief.
“I filed House File 2079 to give Iowans another license plate option, ‘Flying Our Colors,’ which is so named because the design is based on the Iowa state flag,” Hanusa said.
The difference is that the specialty plate fee — $35 for the initial issuance and $10 for renewals — would, for the next three years, go to the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board rather than the state’s general fund. After three years, the Legislature would vote end the funding diversion or extend it.
The Flood Mitigation Board was created by the Legislature in 2012 to work with flood mitigation issues in all 99 counties. In the wake of last year’s flooding, the Legislature allocated $15 million to the board for flood relief. Most of that was earmarked for flood damage in Mills and Fremont Counties.
In her Condition of the State message, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called on lawmakers to allocate another $20 million to the Flood Mitigation Board this session.
Hanusa said any money generated by the “Flying Our Colors” license plate would be in addition to this year’s legislative allocation for the Flood Mitigation Board. The hope is it will have the kind of success the state’s “Black Out” plate has found. That specialty plate has generated more than $2 million since last July when it went on sale.
The “Flying Our Colors” license plate was designed by the Iowa Department of Transportation several years ago, one of three proposed designs for a new plate voted on by Iowa residents. The design came in second in the voting.
Because the plate was designed for the earlier state vote, there will be no additional cost involved in creating the specialty plate.
Hanusa said the purpose of the bill is three-fold: First, to raise additional funding for flood relief; second, to give a morale boost to Iowans struggling with flooding issues across the 99 counties; and third, to raise awareness of the continuing need for flood relief efforts.
“Many Iowans and Iowa businesses are still heavily impacted by ongoing issues caused by the historic flooding of 2019, and I think there is benefit to keeping the awareness high among our fellow Iowa citizens,” she said.
Hanusa’s bill passed a House subcommittee unanimously on Tuesday and is headed to the full House transportation Committee for consideration. A companion bill in the Senate, managed by Sen. Tom Shipley, passed unanimously through a Senate subcommittee and is headed to the Senate Transportation Committee.
Hanusa said prospects look good in both chambers of the Legislature for passage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.