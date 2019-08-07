The Pottawattamie County Resource Enhancement and Protection Committee will meet Thursday evening to review requests for state REAP funding.
The meeting will be held in the County Annex Building conference room, 223 S. Sixth St., beginning at 7 p.m.
This year’s REAP application deadline is Aug. 15. Pottawattamie County organizations that want to submit an application for a REAP grant should bring their proposals to the meeting. All REAP grant applications will be reviewed by the committee at Thursday’s meeting.
REAP is Iowa’s nationally acclaimed program for improving city, county and state parks, fish and wildlife, soil and water conservation, historic resources, roadside vegetation management and environmental education.
Pottawattamie County has received $7,592,263 in REAP funds since the program’s inception in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.