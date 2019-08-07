Pottawattamie County Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing Board Chairman Tim Wichman to sign an interlocal agreement between the city of Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County that will bring each governing body half of an $18,105 2019 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant program award.
Chief Deputy Rob Ambrose of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office said the $9,000 the sheriff’s office will be receiving will be used to purchase two traffic cameras for a Pottawattamie County city that has yet to be selected. He said the city where the cameras will be installed should be selected within the next month or so.
Ambrose said that the traffic cameras have yet to be installed in Minden, Walnut, McClelland and Macedonia.
Past Byrne Justice Assistance Grant awards have been used to install the traffic cameras for the cities of Underwood, Treynor, Neola, Avoca and Carson.
Unlike the red light cameras that are installed in Council Bluffs, Ambrose said if a crime occurs in one of those cities when deputies are not there, the cameras allow sheriff’s office investigators to see who was in the area at the time the crime occurred.
He said some years back one of the Underwood cameras filmed two individuals going into the Underwood bank to rob the bank and showed them coming back out and getting into their getaway vehicle. The evidence provided by the camera was important in apprehending and convicting the two bank robbers.
“The cameras have been crazy productive for us,” Ambrose said. “They have proven to be excellent tools for law enforcement.”
Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said the city’s share of the Byrne JAG grant will be used to purchase new radio equipment for the department’s officers.
“The grants have been getting smaller, and we will likely be able to purchase one portable radio with this year’s grant money,” he said.
