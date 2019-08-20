WOODBINE — The Military Vehicle Preservation Association’s 100th Anniversary Convoy across the United States with travel through Woodbine soon.
The Convoy retraces the route of the first U.S. Army Transcontinental Motor Convoy across the U.S., along the Lincoln Highway.
It began in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 11 and more than 50 historic military vehicles are traveling more than 3,200 miles. Another 50 vehicles will be along for at least a part of this trip.
The convoy will stop in Woodbine from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25. It will park in the middle of Walker Street.
The stops along the way are many of the same ones made as the 1919 Convoy. The route crosses all or at least part of 11 states.
This convoy of historic military vehicles is from many different eras, from WWI to ones currently used. It also includes staff cars and jeeps to later model M913 five-ton cargo trucks. During the course of the trip, the MVPA will present info on the significance of the original 1919 Convoy among other pertinent facts and stories.
