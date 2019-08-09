Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke to a crowd numbering about 1,100 Wednesday at The Grass Wagon during a Council Bluffs campaign stop.
The popular candidate spoke at length about her direction for America and why she thinks she is the right woman in a crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls to defeat President Donald Trump.
Warren, who last visited Council Bluffs in January, is on a road trip through Iowa which will come to a close at the Iowa State Fair, where she is slated to speak on Saturday.
After acknowledging the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas which claimed 32 lives, Warren argued that it’s time to get tough on gun companies and lobbies such as the National Rifle Association.
“We have a gun crisis in this country,” she said. “The Republicans are held by the throat by the NRA. Enough is enough! When I’m president, we’re going to get rid of the filibuster and pass some serious gun legislation.”
Warren also promised health coverage to all Americans in need.
“We need to make sure everyone is covered by health care,” Warren said. “I mean Medicare for all.”
The sizable crowd cheered on the 70-year-old former lawyer and law professor at the conclusion of nearly every one of her proclamations.
“Today, a full-time, minimum-wage job will not keep a mom and her baby out of poverty,” Warren said, as she explained why she believes most of America’s establishment exists to serve monied interests.
“Just who does the government work for?” Warren asked rhetorically. “If a country is working great for the wealthiest people, but not for the working people, that’s corruption.”
Warren called to end “lobbying as we know it” in an effort to curtail the what she believes is corruption at the highest levels and hopes to “block the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington.”
Warren also appealed to area farmers, claiming Trump broke promises to them about revitalizing the economy. She also said that every person seeking high office should be required by law to release their full tax returns.
Warren will be making stops in Clear Lake and Des Moines today.
