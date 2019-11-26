A winter storm is expected to hit Iowa and Nebraska today and Wednesday, bringing up to 4 inches of snow to the metro area.
Because of that, some local and area schools have announced they will close or release early:
LOCAL SCHOOLS
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed Wednesday
AREA SCHOOLS
Atlantic Community Schools: Tuesday's junior varsity and varsity basketball games at Denison have been postponed until Thursday, Dec. 19.
Boyer Valley Schools: Dismissing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. No after school activities.
Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Closing at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday
