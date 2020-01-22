Because of the weather, some local and area schools have announced they will be closed or have late-starts Wednesday (this list will be updated as schools make announcements):
LOCAL SCHOOLS
Council Bluffs Community School District: Closed Wednesday. Free breakfast and free lunch to any child age 1-18, on these days, at Hoover Elementary School. Breakfast will be 8-8:30 a.m., lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to noon. There will be a charge for adults, $1.65 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.
St. Albert Catholic Schools, Kidz Kare, Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care: Closed Wednesday
Lewis Central Community School District: Closed Wednesday
Heartland Christian School: Closed Wednesday
Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed Wednesday
AREA SCHOOLS
AHSTW Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Atlantic Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Boyer Valley Community Schools: Closed Wednesday
Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Fremont-Mills Community Schools: 90-minute late start Wednesday
Glenwood Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday; no morning preschool
Griswold Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Harlan Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Logan Magnolia Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Missouri Valley Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Red Oak Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Riverside Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Shelby County Catholic Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday
Stanton Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Treynor Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Tri-Center Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Underwood Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday
Woodbine Community Schools: Closed Wednesday
