School closings
Nonpareil graphic

Because of the weather, some local and area schools have announced they will be closed or have late-starts Wednesday (this list will be updated as schools make announcements):

LOCAL SCHOOLS 

Council Bluffs Community School District: Closed Wednesday. Free breakfast and free lunch to any child age 1-18, on these days, at Hoover Elementary School. Breakfast will be 8-8:30 a.m., lunch will be 11:30 a.m. to noon. There will be a charge for adults, $1.65 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

St. Albert Catholic Schools, Kidz Kare, Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care: Closed Wednesday

Lewis Central Community School District: Closed Wednesday

Heartland Christian School: Closed Wednesday

Iowa School for the Deaf: Closed Wednesday

AREA SCHOOLS

AHSTW Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Atlantic Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Boyer Valley Community Schools: Closed Wednesday

Charter Oak-Ute Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Fremont-Mills Community Schools: 90-minute late start Wednesday

Glenwood Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday; no morning preschool

Griswold Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Harlan Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Logan Magnolia Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Missouri Valley Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Red Oak Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Riverside Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Shelby County Catholic Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

St. Paul Lutheran Preschool (Treynor): Opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday

Stanton Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Treynor Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Tri-Center Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Underwood Community Schools: Two-hour late start Wednesday

Woodbine Community Schools: Closed Wednesday

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.