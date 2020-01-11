It’s cold outside.
The high today is 20 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The wind chill is expected to be -11. The low tonight is 6 degrees.
That snow on Friday was rough, causing problems during the afternoon commute. Around 5:30 p.m., a half-inch to an inch had fallen in the metro area, according to weather service meteorologist Becky Kern.
“It hasn’t been too extremely high, but enough to cause some slippery roads,” she said.
Friday afternoon, local law enforcement responded to a number of wrecks, according to Pottawattamie County Communication Center scanner reports.
Will there be more snow? Not a lot for Council Bluffs. But southwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska could see another half-inch to an inch today, Kern said, “with more the further south you go into Missouri.”
“The edge of system will be to the east of Council Bluffs,” Kern said.
The weather service lists a 40% chance of snow on Sunday. The high will be 24 degree and the low 15.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -11. North wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: A 40% chance of snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday night: A slight chance of snow after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.
Thursday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Friday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
