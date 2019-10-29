A high water table caused by Missouri River flooding has led many in affected areas in Council Bluffs to ask the city about assistance or the possibility of the purchase of their property.
The City of Council Bluffs sent a letter to residents in the affected area to highlight a buyout program being spearheaded by Pottawattamie County Emergency Management.
In Council Bluffs, the affected area is west of Interstate 29 in neighborhoods north and south of I-480 near River’s Edge Park and Dodge Riverside Golf Course.
Property owners impacted by the flooding of 2019 can submit a form online at https://sites.google.com/view/pottco2019flood/home to indicate interest in a potential buyout. The form does not lock a property owner into selling.
The form must be submitted before 3 p.m. on Thursday.
“This is not a complete application, but a way to gauge interest in the program and what amount of funding may be needed to complete the potential work. A completed interest form does not guarantee that your property is eligible or that you will receive buyout funds. This is a voluntary program only. Owners may elect to withdraw from the program at any point prior to the execution of transaction agreements,” the city said in the letter to affected residents.
The city pointed out that residents without internet access can go to the Council Bluffs Public Library for assistance.
