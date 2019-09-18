Officials distributed emergency notifications to portions of northwest Pottawattamie County Wednesday amid reports of two breaches in protection structures along the Missouri River as a result of this latest round of flooding.
A breach in a protective berm along the bank of the Missouri just southwest of the Boyer and Missouri confluence as well as a breach in the Honey Creek drainage ditch have been reported to officials.
The emergency management agency has distributed emergency notifications to residential properties in the potential impacted area. Crews are attempting to get access to the area to observe conditions for more information and remind motorists to observe all road closures and detour instructions.
“As more floodwater is now being released into the area due to theses breaches, we need the public to steer clear of the area,” said Doug Reed, emergency management director for Pottawattamie County.
Officials urge residents living in the areas south of the Boyer and Missouri River confluence southward to I-680 and from the Missouri River to just east of I-29 along 152nd street and south to Old Mormon Bridge Road should monitor conditions closely and be prepared to leave the area over the next two to six hours if conditions worsen or threaten your property.
As a reminder, emergency notifications and alerts are distributed through county emergency notification system “Pottawattamie Alert”, part of the Alert Iowa Network. Residents should sign up for notifications at pottcounty-ia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.