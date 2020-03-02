The early spring temperatures the area had this weekend will continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Tonight, expect mostly clear skies, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
The rest of the upcoming forecast from the weather service includes:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 29. Blustery.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
