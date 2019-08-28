Sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees are expected today, and it should last up to two days before the next rain.
Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a low of 65 degrees. Thursday, expect a high of 87 degrees. Plan for that temperature to drop into the evening and night to about 65 degrees.
After 1 a.m., there’s a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms that continue into Friday morning, day and night.
More thunderstorms are expected Saturday and Saturday night.
The forecast from now until Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.