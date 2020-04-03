The Council Bluffs-Omaha area is in a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. today.
A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will impact the area this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Accumulations of snow are expected to be less than half an inch.
A chance for thunderstorms Sunday night through Monday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Drizzle, snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of drizzle and snow between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. Patchy fog between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.