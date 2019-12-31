A winter storm that came out of Colorado Sunday night and tracked northeast sideswiped the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, leaving a light touch of snow that will most likely melt away mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.
The metro area reported just .6 of an inch of snow at Eppley Airfield, meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny of the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, much lighter than the more than 9 inches of snow other parts of northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa.
Today, westerly winds will allow temperatures across the region to warm into the 30s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
New Year’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
