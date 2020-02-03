Sunday's nice day is not something the area will see much of in the coming weeks, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley. Today’s high temperature is expected to be 15 to 20 degrees lower than Sunday’s, he said. The average high temperature for this time of year is 35.
“A cold front is going to sweeping through (today) starting about 3 a.m.,” Nicolaisen said. “The highs are going to be pretty close to freezing. We’re expecting the high to be about 40 near the Missouri state line and 30 closer to South Dakota.”
The weather service forecast calls for a strong upper-level trough to descend from the Pacific Northwest into Colorado on Monday, bringing a significant winter storm to the Rockies and High Plains. Eastern Nebraska and Iowa will see gusty north winds and potentially some freezing drizzle or light snow.
The core of the upper-level trough is expected to shift east Tuesday and Wednesday. That means the snow forecast has been reduced to a trace to 2 inches Tuesday, with higher snow totals likely in western Nebraska.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A slight chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of drizzle and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.