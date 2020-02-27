This will be a good weekend to be outdoors.
Today and Friday should be noticeably warmer than the last couple of days as temperatures begin their climb up to warmer, more spring-like numbers. Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s, a temp trend that should hold into next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
