Today, Council Bluffs might experience a high of 95 degrees to end another week of Iowa summers, but that 95 might feel about 10 degrees hotter.
The heat index is estimated to be as high as 105 degrees, with just enough south wind to justify a hot breeze. Winds are slated to gust as high as 21 mph.
Nightfall is expecting a low around 67 degrees and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m.
The temperatures likely won’t reach the 90s again until Thursday (with the exception of today).
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
