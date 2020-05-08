After a day of rain, today will be sunny with highs in the 50s.
Tonight the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see some frost, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Lows will be in the 30s with a mild north wind.
Areas of frost will continue into early Saturday morning before temperatures warm up to a high of 63.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 14 mph.
Tonight: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 63. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.