It definitely feels like autumn.
This week will see sunny skies and cool temperatures. The weekend looks to start off warmer and will remain pleasant through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
