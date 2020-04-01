It is a great day to be outside with highs in the 70s.
Today will be sunny with a high of 71. Wind gusts as high as 28 mph may impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
A 20% chance of rain tonight after 1 a.m.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. South southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
