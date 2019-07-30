It’s going to be a beautify week in the neighborhood, folks.
Today will see pleasant summer temps in the high 70s. There is a chance of storms tonight through Wednesday night, but the rest of the week shows sunny skies and temps in the 80s during the daytimes.
In fact, the weather should be perfect to attend one of the many outdoor events in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa this week, including:
Farmers Market Council Bluffs and Wellness Bash in Bayliss Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. A free wellness event will be held in conjunction with the weekly farmers market. The event will feature health screenings and lots of information about local health care resources.
The weekly Wabash Trace Taco Ride will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday. The ride takes place on the Wabash Nature Trail between Council Bluffs and Mineola, and then back.
To find more local events, check out the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors website at unleashcb.com.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.