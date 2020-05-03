Today, a mostly cloudy sky will become sunny, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The high will be 78 degrees, too. Nice enough for a walk — while social distancing yourself, of course.
Tonight, there’s a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. More rain to follow on Monday.
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Light east southeast wind.
Monday: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch is possible.
Monday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Friday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
