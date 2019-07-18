Today, Friday and Saturday will be good days to stay inside in the air conditioning.
Today’s high in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area is expected to be 99, the National Weather Service said. With the humidity figured in, the heat index likely will be around 112.
Friday: High of 100, heat index of about 111.
An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday.
An upper-level ridge is allowing higher temperatures to flow into our area from New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, Valley, Nebraska-based meteorologist Paul Fajman said.
The overnight low early Wednesday was 78 degrees, close to the record “maximum minimum” temperature for the date — 80, a record set in 2011.
The overnight low Thursday into Friday is expected to be 80, not far from the record of 83, also set in 1934.
The forecast for Saturday calls for a high of 96 with a heat index of 104. Sunday should be a little cooler, with a high of 89.
“It looks like the ridge actually is going to set up farther west, over California and Nevada, which will allow for some northwest (air) flow,” Fajman said.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 112. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 80. South wind around 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.