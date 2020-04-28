The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see thunderstorms through the afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then more showers after 5 p.m.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a highs in the upper 60s.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 5 p.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 74. Windy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
