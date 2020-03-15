Breezy, but beautiful.
Today, the Council Bluffs area will see a high of 41 degrees with wind gusts as high as 17 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, the area will see mostly cloudy skies and a low of 34.
There’s a 20% chance of rain Monday, but a high of 49 throughout the day.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind around 8 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 44.
Wednesday night: Rain likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51.
Thursday night: Rain with possible a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.
