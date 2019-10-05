Happy Saturday.
The Council Bluffs area will see showers before noon today and a high of 67 degrees.
Tonight, expect a low of 46 degrees. The sun will return Sunday with a high of 65 degrees and no rain.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. High near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
