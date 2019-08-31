It’s Labor Day weekend in Council Bluffs.
Today, you might want to have your weekend errands finished in the morning because there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 1 p.m.
Sunday, expect the day to be partly sunny with a high of 80 degrees. Sunday night, the low will be about 67 degrees.
On Labor Day, the weather will surely brighten up. The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.
The detailed forecast for the week:
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
