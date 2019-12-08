Happy Sunday.
The Council Bluffs area will see a high of 47 degrees and calm wind.
On Monday, there’s a 20% chance of snow after 5 a.m. and before noon, with a low of 23, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Blustery winds are also expected with a high of 29.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph after midnight.
Monday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
