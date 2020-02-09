Prepare for some snow in the Council Bluffs area today.
Before 3 p.m., there is a chance of flurries and temperatures as low as 29 degrees before 5, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, the low will be 18 with wind speeds up to 28 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of sprinkles and flurries before noon, then a chance of flurries between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 29 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. North wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 7 and 8, then a slight chance of snow after 8. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Friday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
