People headed back home from the Christmas holiday in Iowa and Nebraska could be delayed by the coming weather system.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches Thursday for much of western Nebraska and is warning Iowa travelers about the potential for icy roadways and heavy rain.
Snowfall ranging up to 6 or even 8 inches has been forecast for the western two-thirds of Nebraska, starting late Friday afternoon and ending early Sunday. Storm winds could gust up to 35 mph, adding to the difficulty of maintaining vehicle control on slick highways and streets.
Freezing rain is expected to fall starting Friday night across west-central and northern Iowa, the weather service said. Rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is forecast for most the state.
Here’s a look at the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 35. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Rain. High near 47. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Rain before 5 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., then a chance of snow after 10 a.m.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday night: A chance of snow before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
