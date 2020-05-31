Showers are in the forecast this week.
Today, there’s a 30% chance of showers in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Throughout the day, the high will be 75 degrees. Wind speeds should reach as high as 25 mph.
Tonight, there’s a 30% chance of showers overnight with a low of 65 degrees. Expect sunny skies and a high of 88 on Monday.
Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
