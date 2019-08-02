The rain expected Thursday never came.
But once again, the forecast is predicting showers in in the Council Bluffs area today.
A 50% chance of rain and a high in the upper-70s should be expected tonight. Another slight chance of showers could show up tonight.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southeast wind.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
