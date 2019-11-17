You might catch a bit of the Sunday blues this morning.
There’s a 30% chance of rain before 8 a.m., but it should gradually become mostly sunny later today. The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska is predicting a high of 46 degrees.
Tonight, light and variable winds will occur into the evening with a low of 33.
Sunny skies are expected Monday afternoon, but a 20% chance of rain is possible before then.
This week’s forecast according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind.
Monday: A 20% chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42.
