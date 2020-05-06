Rain’s in the forecast for much of the next few days.
Today, There’s a 20% chance of precipitation before 1 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The high today is 62 degrees, with a low of 42.
Thursday brings a higher chance of rain at 50% during the day and 60% in the evening, with a high of 60 and low of 40.
Here’s the upcoming forecast from the weather service:
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.