A flash flood watch remains is in effect for parts of eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa until 7 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service..
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across the area at times today and into tonight. The strongest storms will be capable of producing small hail and heavy rain, the weather service reported. Since the soil is already saturated in some areas, any additional heavy rain in those areas will result in run off and potentially could cause localized flooding.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
