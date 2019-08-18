Don’t put your sunglasses away, yet.
With temperatures as high as 84 degrees today, could the last day of this conventional weekend day get any better?
Partly sunny skies and patchy fog is expected today. Be expectant of a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m.
Tonight’s wind gusts might give you fall vibes, but the sun will be back tomorrow for more.
This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Patchy fog between 8 and 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
