The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.