Council Bluffs’ run of pleasant weather should continue today, but a chance of showers will be around tonight and into the overnight hours.
A high in the low 80s is forecast, as is an increased chance of rain after 1 a.m.
Temperatures for the remainder of the week should remain in the low-to-mid-80s.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
