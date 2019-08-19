This week’s forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
