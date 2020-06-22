The Council Bluffs area might see the continuance of rainy days pause after today.
Today, there's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny skies and a high of 80 degrees otherwise, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, the chance of rainfall is not as high, but it is likely to continue after 8 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday, expect clear skies, and no chance of rainfall until Wednesday night.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
