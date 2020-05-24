Sunday morning, rain is falling.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms will wake the Council Bluffs-southwest Iowa today before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before and after 4 p.m., although the high will be 83 degrees.
Tonight, expect the chance of showers and thunderstorms to continue through the evening.
On Memorial Day, the high will be 74 degrees, but showers and thunderstorms are likely.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Memorial Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
