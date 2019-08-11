Bring on the showers.
That’s if the predicted 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms keeps its word. Otherwise, today will be partly sunny with a high of 85 degrees.
This week’s forecast according National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, includes:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
