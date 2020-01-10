A blustery, snowy weekend is ahead.
Today, the Council Bluffs area will see 40% chance of snow in the afternoon. By 5 p.m., temperatures could fall to about 23 degrees with wind speeds as high as 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, the chance of snow falls to about 30% before midnight, but wind speeds could increase. With the low at 9 degrees, tonight could seem colder than it is.
A storm rolling out of Colorado is expected to stay south of the Interstate 80 corridor, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the weather service. The Kansas City area likely will see 4 to 5 inches of snow, with about 2 inches falling in the southeast corner of Nebraska and into southwest Iowa.
“It really doesn’t look too terrible (for the metro area),” Gross said. “The latest data indicates maybe an inch or a dusting of snow. That snow could fall during the Friday evening commute, and it doesn’t take much to make that more difficult.”
Saturday and Sunday, there’s a 20% chance of snow in the afternoon. Colder temperatures are ahead, with lows between 12 and 21, and highs between 21 and 30.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 23 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Sunday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday night: A chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
— Kevin Cole of the BH News Service contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.