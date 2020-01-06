The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather advisory for portions of southwest Iowa Monday.
A mix of light snow and light rain is expected to move across parts of southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska before 5 p.m. today. Chances are highest along and north of a line from about Fullerton, Nebraska, to Omaha and Atlantic, Iowa.
Some very minor snow accumulations are possible in parts of northeast Nebraska.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A chance of sprinkles and snow before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: A chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.